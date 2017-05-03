MQM-P says dialogue with Haqiqi essential for peace in Karachi

KARACHI: The political scenario of the provincial metropolis is witnessing a dramatic development as news has surfaced that leaders of Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will engage in an official dialogue after around 25 years of parting ways.

Positive messages have been exchanged between both the parties, but no plan of merger has come to fore yet, said MQM-P leader Kishwar Zehra while speaking on Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath on Wednesday.

She added their party carried out a movement for the rights of people of Karachi, which was given “moral support” by MQM-H founder Afaq Ahmed. “MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar even thanked him for that.”

She maintained positive contact between both the parties is essential for peace in Karachi, however, a press conference by Ahmed is due on Thursday (tomorrow) after which the party’s version of the expected plan will be known.

Mohajir Qaumi Movement parted ways with Muttahida Qaumi Movement around 25 years back.

Does PTI trust the Supreme Court?

The issue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf adamant on its demand despite new orders from the court, was also discussed in the show.

Although the Supreme Court rejected names of nominees from the State Bank and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan over transparency issues, the PTI officials remained adamant over their demand for the prime minister to step down until the probe completes.

When asked PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said they wanted either the PM’s resignation or announcement for new elections, because the PM’s accountability is being challenged, more so because the summary on Dawn Leaks was also rejected by the army.

PTI chief’s question in court

A similar situation arose, but this time the table was turned on the PTI chief when a lawyer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz questioned Imran on being “Sadiq and Ameen”. The PML-N lawyer, Barrister Akram Sheikh, told the court Imran was running PTI on foreign funding, therefore, as per the Constitution, he was not honest and truthful. This is because Political Parties Order, 2002 bars parties from accepting foreign funding, even those from overseas Pakistanis are not to be accepted.

Scapegoating journalists

During the show, it was also discussed that journalists are pulled into issues that are not relevant to their field, such as Dawn Leaks and Panama Leaks.

While speaking on the show, investigation journalist Umar Cheema said although casualties have gone down, but now their voice is suppressed.

Moreover, he added, blasphemy is a dangerous trend in the name of which people are discouraged from being vocal on the media.

