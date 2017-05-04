Social media abuzz with rumours of Prince Philip's death

LONDON: Television crews descended on Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning after a meeting of all royal staff sparked frenzied speculation, with social media abuzz with rumours regarding the health of Prince Philip.

But, quoting well-placed sources, British media and news agencies said there was "no cause for alarm" over the health of Queen Elizabeth II or her husband.

The palace officially declined to comment after a newspaper report of a "highly unusual" senior staff meeting prompted speculation of an imminent royal announcement.

But the BBC reported that it understood the meeting did not concern the health of either the Queen or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

A well-placed source confirmed to news agency AFP that staff from around the country had been called to the palace for a meeting on Thursday, but insisted: "There is no cause for alarm."

"You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead", the New Zealand Herald quoted a Buckingham Palace press officer as saying.

While such meetings are rare, they are not unprecedented and can happen several times a year.

The Daily Mail report sparked global speculation about the health of the 91-year-old queen and her husband Prince Philip, who turns 96 in June.

A few curious royal watchers joined more than a dozen cameras outside the gates of the palace, the queen's London residence.

"My cousin got in touch with me from LA. And he said there was something going down in the palace," said 40-year-old American actress Kim Tatum.

The queen returned to London on Wednesday after spending the Easter break at Windsor Castle.

She met with Prime Minister Theresa May during the afternoon, to mark the dissolution of parliament ahead of the June 8 snap general election.

Her husband Prince Philip opened a new stand at Lord's cricket ground.

