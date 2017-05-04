Zalmi demand some PSL 3 matches be hosted in Peshawar

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi, the champion team of PSL 2017, has demanded from the management of Pakistan Super League to host few of 2018 PSL edition matches in team’s hometown, Peshawar.

After hosting the final of PSL 2017 in Lahore, Najam Sethi – the chairman of PSL management – had announced to hold at least eight PSL matches in Pakistan next year.

“After success of PSL final in Lahore, we the Peshawar Zalmi demand to play PSL 3 matches in home of champions, enjoy Zalmi’s hospitality,” said Javed Afridi, owner of Peshawar Zalmi.

An official statement issued by franchise’s media department stated that a formal request will be soon made to the Pakistan Cricket Board for hosting PSL matches in Peshawar.

“Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi has decided to discuss matter of PSL 3 Matches with PCB and request to schedule few matches of Peshawar Zalmi at Peshawar in front of home crowd,” said the spokesman of Peshawar Zalmi.

“Peshawar Zalmi also glad to reveal that all our foreign player consent to play matches at Peshawar,” the statement said.

Afridi’s statement received immediate backing from two Peshawar Zalmi players, Tamim Iqbal and David Malan, on Twitter.

“InshaAllah, I am with Javed Afridi, 100%,” Tweeted Bangladeshi Cricketer Tamim Iqbal.

Zalmi management hoped that Pakistan Super League management would consider their request of holding Zalmi’s PSL matches in Peshawar.

“Peshawar Zalmi is ready to play their part in hosting matches of PSL3 in Peshawar and is hopeful that KP government will provide all facilities and arrangement for the successful hosting of PSL games in Peshawar,” the statement said.

Peshawar hasn’t hosted any major Cricketing event for more than 10 years, last international match played in Peshawar was in 2006 when India played an ODI against Pakistan at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

0



0





