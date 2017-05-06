'Judges' opinion may change': Naeemul Haq on Imran's remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Naeemul Haq has said that judges may opine differently after receiving more information pertaining to the implementation of Panama Leaks case verdict.

Irked by misrepresentation of the Supreme Court's ruling by political leaders, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan in his remarks on Friday said he had not called Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a liar in the decision of the Panama Papers case.

Without naming Imran Khan, the SC judge said a political party leader lied and misled people by giving the impression that all five judges had called the prime minister a liar in the verdict.

Asked about the statement by the party chief on Geo News' program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Naeemul Haq said: "If a judge or a person has said something on the basis of incomplete information, then he may also change his opinion upon receiving more information."

Questioned whether Imran Khan will again say that five SC judges declared PM Nawaz a "liar", the PTI leader ducked the question saying he cannot neither commit nor comment on it.

0



0





