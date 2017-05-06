Adorable video of deflated Pikachu being rescued halfway will leave you emotional

They say time does not remain the same and it was realised by this poor Pikachu.

What it feels like if one minute you're the star of a Pikachu dance group and in the next minute you're invaded by suited men and dragged out of the limelight with a zero possibility of returning back.

Well, this actually happened with a Pikachu.



While a group of performers in inflatable Pikachu costumes were doing a choreographed frolic to delight the audience at the Pokémon World Festival 2017 in South Korea, the unfortunate star Pikachu began deflating.

In the horrifying situation, the Pikachu handlers rushed in and did what was not even imagined by the poor Pikachu in his wildest dreams.

Yeah, they got the Pikachu out of there in a matter of seconds and vanished, while the others continued their joyous routine.

While the whole situation is a terrifying reminder that fame and fortune can be ripped away at any moment, it's also a reminder that sometimes just not your day

So, live the good moments because you never know when someone will swarm you and drag you into obscurity.

