Aseefa Bhutto calls for stricter rules to prevent cheating

Related Stories Indian SIMs used in leaking exam papers: Sindh education minister

KARACHI: The younger daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has called for stricter rules to prevent students from easily cheating in the examination halls.

In her message on social media following reports of cheating in the examination halls and leak of papers through WhatsApp groups using Indian number in Karachi, Aseefa said, “There needs to be stricter rules to prevent students from easily cheating. A start should be banning mobiles from exam rooms.”

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar claimed that Indian mobile phone SIMs were being used in leaking question papers for the ongoing Board of Intermediate Education examinations in the province.

Shortly afterwards, the provincial government launched an extraordinary crackdown against the cheating mafia, as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah handed over the investigation to the Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh Police.

Earlier this week, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II also reached candidates before time, after authorities were made aware of WhatsApp groups being used for cheating.

Five exam question papers have been leaked this year. Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques.

