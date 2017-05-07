Peace in Karachi vital for stability in Pakistan: COAS

KARACHI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps headquarter on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

He was briefed on the security situation in Karachi, the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and support to the ongoing census process in Sindh, according to an ISPR press release.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan army and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their contributions towards the successful execution of their ongoing assignments.

Read more: Army will continue to facilitate Balochistan’s development: COAS

He said that peace in Karachi is vital for stability in Pakistan. The COAS also appreciated the efforts of intelligence agencies and security forces in winning back dissident and sub-nationalist elements into the national mainstream through positive engagement.

General Bajwa reiterated that the Pakistan army’s efforts will continue till the restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and Sindh.

Read more: PM Nawaz meets COAS, Dawn Leaks among other issues discussed: sources

The COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza. DG Rangers Sindh was also present.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday, said that the Pakistan army will continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan.

During a visit to Awaran, the COAS was briefed about the security situation and community assistance initiatives by the army and Frontier Constabulary in southern Balochistan.

0



0





