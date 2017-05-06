Army will continue to facilitate Balochistan’s development: COAS

AWARAN: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that Pakistan Army shall continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During a visit to Awaran, COAS was briefed about the security situation and community assistance initiatives by Army and Frontier Constabulary in southern Balochistan.

He was also briefed that almost 150,000 individuals have benefitted from medical initiatives including an active partnership with civil administration to enhance the capacity of DHQ Awaran.

About 200 students from Awaran are also being provided free education, with boarding and lodging by Army and FC. Recently, a new school has also been established by FC Balochistan.

COAS lauded efforts of Army, FC and other LEAs which have resulted in improved security, and law and order situation.

Later, the COAS also met local elders and notables, who appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for security and development in the area.

COAS acknowledged and thanked the locals for their support to security forces.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz.

