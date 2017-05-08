Peshawar police seize 590 fake vehicle registration books

PESHAWAR: The police seized 590 fake vehicle registration books of the Sindh government during snap-checking on Ring Road in the city.

According to SSP Rural Furqan Bilal, the person driving the vehicle, Younus, was also arrested.

The SSP added a Nadeem Printing Press in Jhangi Mohalla of Peshawar has been printing the vehicle registration books of the Sindh government. These books are used for those vehicles that come in the city from the Torkham or presently close Chaman borders.

Subsequently, the registration of non-custom paid vehicles becomes easy.

