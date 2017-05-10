Pakistan reviewing India's petition for Jhadav case in ICJ: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said that the Foreign Office will issue a statement on the Kulbushan Jhadav case in the next few days.

“We are analysing the Indian petition and the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) authority [on the case],” Aziz said.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday from The Hague-based ICJ, India requested the United Nations' judicial organ to provide relief "by way of immediate suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused."

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

India contended that it was not granted consular access to Jadhav, which was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. India also claimed that it learned about the death sentence by way of a press release.

According to reports furnished in Indian media, the ICJ has stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence.

Pakistani officials, according to sources, responded that they do not know of any such decision. Without hearing the other party (Pakistan, in this case), no such decision by the ICJ would be applicable to Pakistan, the officials were quoted as saying.

Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy officer and an on-duty RAW operative, was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan.

He confessed to his involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan in a video statement last year.

Indian citizen Uzma’s case

The adviser discussed the ongoing issue of the Indian citizen, Uzma, who claimed that a Pakistani man forced to marry her on gunpoint and subjected her to abuse.

“The problem is not related to Uzma’s travel documents, but stems from legal issues,” Aziz stated, adding that the Indian citizen will be sent back to India once the legal problems are resolved.

Border tensions with Afghanistan

“Daesh has slowed down the process of establishing peace in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Affairs adviser said while speaking to members of the media on Wednesday.

Aziz talked to journalists after addressing a seminar on peace restoration.

“We have one stance – that Pakistan’s peace is directly dependent on that of Afghanistan,” he stressed, adding that the nation –despite being a victim of terrorism itself – has always been sincere in its efforts to maintain peaceful ties with its neighbour.

Aziz mentioned how border management with Afghanistan is a pertinent issue, considering the close linkages between the two countries.

“Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was also started to fight and eliminate terrorists. [Now] the incumbent Afghan administration also needs to conduct operations to eliminate Daesh and Taliban,” he said while commenting on efforts initiated by the two nations.

He reasoned that all acts of terrorism in the recent past were planned in Afghanistan.

Aziz went on to highlight Pakistan’s supportive efforts towards Afghanistan, which has been provided financial aid worth $500 million.

“A visa process has been commenced for the Afghan refugees in Pakistan; we also awarded scholarships to Afghan students,” he commented.

In addition, “a transit trade meeting with Afghanistan will be held soon,” Aziz added.

