Analysts appreciate settlement of Dawn Leaks issue

KARACHI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification regarding the Dawn Leaks, saying the issue had been settled after implementation of recommendations in the Inquiry Committee Report.

Analysts on Geo News have appreciated the development and hailed it as positive for the country.

Rana Jawad - Director News Geo News

“The basic dispute on Dawn Leaks was that in the first notification there was no mention of action against then Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed. As the government believed that the action has already been taken against him hence there is no need to put anything against him in the notification. The forces believed that from the notification it appeared that Pervaiz Rasheed was exonerated- and that was exactly why the tweet was issued.”

Shahzeb Khanzada - Analyst

“It’s a good development. We must move ahead now. With this newly issued notification from Interior Ministry; action against Pervaiz Rasheed, Tariq Fatemi and Rao Tehseen has been endorsed.”

Talat Hussain - Analyst

“The question still exists what was the issue about. The initial four recommendations have been again re-issued. The military leadership realised that the tweet was little inappropriate- the action should now be rectified. The matter was hence needed to be finished. The misunderstanding was all about what step would be taken after the tweet.”

“We have been facing issued from three neighbouring borders, the interior and foreign matters of the country are a matter of concern, but ironically just look at our focus. From now on the civil-military leadership must realise that they both have to play a responsible role.”

“In this new notification the language is a bit strict but sources within the military circles have informed that no action would be asked to be taken against Dawn`s Editor Zafar Abbas and Cyril Almeida.”

Hamid Mir - Analyst

“The settlement is a face saving –however, we should not take it as a victory and defeat for anyone –because Pakistan cannot afford it. Certainly, PM Nawaz have sacrificed Pervaiz Rasheed, people will defiantly ask why Rasheed was sacked; if it’s because he did not stop a reporter from publishing a report. Then it’s unfair.”

“Rao Tehseen is said to have been sacked because of lack of professionalism? A new debate will now begin on ‘what is professionalism?’ Is it a Principal Information Officer`s job to prevent a news from getting published.”

Saleem Safi- Analyst

"Amidst the challenges the country is facing, Pakistan`s worst enemies would want to see civil-military tensions. There have been mistakes committed from government and military in the past; however, on Dawn Leaks issue both the institutions have shown flexibility."

"I am convinced that Pervaiz Rasheed and Tariq Fatemi were made scapegoat over this issue. But for strengthening the nation, system, such sacrifices are given."

"If the new rule games are not made between the civil-military such issues will keep arising from time to time. It is regrettable that the current government doesn’t ensure transparency in their governance, whereas opposition and a certain media sections are always eager for any action against them from military circles."

0



0





