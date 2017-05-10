Pakistan to become Asian Tiger in upcoming years: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan will become an Asian Tiger within the next few years, adding that the country would be a strong regional power in future.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Nankana Sahib. In his speech, he challenged the opposition members to visit the under construction Motorway.

The opposition should praise at least something, he said, adding that the political rivals need to witness the evolution the country is going through.

The previous governments created an electricity shortfall, said the PM.

“We are bringing electricity again and that also with affordable rates,” said Nawaz.

The PM said that the public has stopped looking up to opposition parties, instead, they have their sights set upon those who are working for Pakistan’s development.

