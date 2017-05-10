Snapchat rolls out limitless snaps feature

Snapchat announced that it is reorganising the layout of its creative tools, adding a Magic Eraser and setting the timer to infinity.

In a statement, Snapchat said, “Today we’re making a pretty big change to the way you create and send Snaps. We’re reorganizing the layout of our creative tools, adding a Magic Eraser (you’ll find this under the Scissor tool), and adding a new setting to the timer: infinity!”

Explaining the reason for the new change, the company explained, “We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap – even after replaying it – and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like. After your friend finishes viewing the Snap and taps to close it, it will delete as usual.”

Moreover, there is also a new loop tool for the videos.

