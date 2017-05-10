IHC dismisses plea asking Pemra not to take action against Axact channel

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court dismissed on Wednesday a plea asking Pemra not to take action against tv channel of Axact, a software company accused of running a fake degree mill issuing degrees to students in different parts of the world.

In the application, it was said that the authority should be stopped from taking any kind of action without the court orders regarding the channel.

IHC’s Justice Athar Minullah was hearing the case and said that Pemra is a regulator and it has to carry out its responsibility through the law.

The high court dismissed the application, declaring it inadmissible.

On May 3, Pakistan Broadcaster’s Association (PBA) had expressed satisfaction over revocation of Axact’s TV channel license.

“PBA on behalf of all electronic media industry of Pakistan, expresses satisfaction over the step finally taken by PEMRA to revoke the licenses being held by individuals who supervised fraud and extortion on an international scale”, a PBA statement read.

The executive of Pakistani company Axact was charged in a US federal court in December 2016, for his part in an alleged $140 million "fake diploma mill" scheme.

Pakistan had asked US authorities last year to help it investigate Axact, which had been suspected of earning millions of dollars from the sale of bogus university degrees online.

