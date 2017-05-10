Here is what the new iPhone 8 could look like

A gadget leaker has revealed what the new iPhone could possibly look like.

French gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, posted a video on Tuesday which depicts what the new iPhone could look like based on a factory computer-animated design schematic.

The model in the video and picture measures roughly 143.5 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (8.9mm with back camera bump).

However, it is possible that the depiction is not 100 percent correct as “Apple has been testing out several prototype designs for the iPhone 8”, according to Gear.

OnLeaks even tweeted regarding this, claiming “"I can't confirm this is 100% accurate.”

@abdophoto @GearIndia I hope so as I can't confirm this is 100% accurate... Wait & See.. — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) May 9, 2017

OnLeaks, is quiet a reliable source for unreleased electronics. He had even posted a picture of iPhone 7 months before it was launched.

