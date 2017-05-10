Print Story
X

Here is what the new iPhone 8 could look like

WDWeb Desk

Sci-Tech
Here is what the new iPhone 8 could look like
Photo: courtesy OneLeaks, GearIndia

Related Stories

A gadget leaker has revealed what the new iPhone could possibly look like. 

French gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, posted a video on Tuesday which depicts what the new iPhone could look like based on a factory computer-animated design schematic.

The model in the video and picture measures roughly 143.5 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (8.9mm with back camera bump).

However, it is possible that the depiction is not 100 percent correct as “Apple has been testing out several prototype designs for the iPhone 8”, according to Gear.

OnLeaks even tweeted regarding this, claiming “"I can't confirm this is 100% accurate.”

OnLeaks, is quiet a reliable source for unreleased electronics. He had even posted a picture of iPhone 7 months before it was launched.

Here is what the new iPhone 8 could look like was posted in Sci-Tech of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 10, 2017 and was last updated on May 10, 2017. This news story is related to Apple, Geo News, Geo News Latest, Iphone, New Iphone, New Phone, Onleaks, Sci-tech, Science, Tech News, Technology. Permanent link to the news story "Here is what the new iPhone 8 could look like" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141281-Here-is-what-the-new-iPhone-8-could-look-like.

GEO TV NETWORK