Hijab-wearing Barbie seeks to promote inclusivity

Hijab-wearing Barbie is the new trend which seeks to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity across the world.
Over the years, Mattel has tried its best to introduce a wide variety of Barbie dolls calling for more diversity.
Recently, a group of women in Pittsburgh are selling hijabs for Barbie dolls with an initiative titled, Hello Hijab.
They hope that hijab encourages children to become accepting of other cultures.
“Hello Hijab believes that while we may look different and have different beliefs, our similarities far outweigh our differences. We strive for a world where we all live and love together,” state the group’s website.
This is not the first time that such an initiative has come to forefront. Last year, a Nigerian woman, Haneefa Adam, created a Instagram account Hijarbie showcasing different Barbie dolls donning a hijab.