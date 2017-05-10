Hijab-wearing Barbie seeks to promote inclusivity

Hijab-wearing Barbie is the new trend which seeks to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity across the world.

Over the years, Mattel has tried its best to introduce a wide variety of Barbie dolls calling for more diversity.

Recently, a group of women in Pittsburgh are selling hijabs for Barbie dolls with an initiative titled, Hello Hijab.

"While on a bus with my 8 year old daughter today, she spotted a woman wearing a hijab and ran up to her with excitement to tell her she had a doll who was beautiful just like her." #hellohijab #forgoodpgh #endstigma #spreadlove A post shared by For Good PGH (@forgoodpgh) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

They hope that hijab encourages children to become accepting of other cultures.

“Hello Hijab believes that while we may look different and have different beliefs, our similarities far outweigh our differences. We strive for a world where we all live and love together,” state the group’s website.

This is not the first time that such an initiative has come to forefront. Last year, a Nigerian woman, Haneefa Adam, created a Instagram account Hijarbie showcasing different Barbie dolls donning a hijab.

0



0





