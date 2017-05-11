Unannounced loadshedding adds to citizens' woes in Karachi

KARACHI: Unannounced loadshedding continued to trouble citizens in Karachi as outages hit several areas late Wednesday.

Power supply to Gulistan e Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Defence, Clifton, Saddar and several other areas remained suspended for up to three hours. The unannounced loadshedding greatly distressed the citizens, forcing them to stay up at night.

A spokesman for K-Electric, the city's sole power producer, said reduction in gas pressure by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) affected the company's power generation capacity. He explained that power supply was disrupted after Bin Qasim power plant tripped due to low gas pressure.

"Additional loadshedding is being carried out in multiple areas to get tripped units functional again," the spokesman said, adding the situation will improve with increase in gas pressure.

SSGC spokesman maintained that K-Electric is being provided 160mmcfd gas, while the gas pressure is improving gradually.

One of the tripped K-Electric units has started functioning again and the issue would be resolved by Thursday morning.

