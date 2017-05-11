‘My father is doing better’, says Umer Sharif’s son as year-old images resurface

LAHORE: Notable comedian and talk show host Umer Sharif, who was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning for a chest infection, is now recovering, his son Jawad told Geo News.

The actor has been unwell since the past two days with fever and a chest infection and was taken to the hospital in the morning today for a check-up. “He is better now. Doctors have prescribed him some tests and medicines,” Jawad explained.

Geo News learnt that Sharif has been admitted to the hospital on the insistence of Jawad, who was of the opinion that his father should be taken home once test results come in and he is cleared by the medical professionals.

Earlier today, reports surfaced on various social media networks that the legendary humorist is in a “serious health condition”. The picture being circulated, we learnt, are from almost a year ago, when Sharif had a serious chest infection and was subsequently admitted to a hospital outside Lahore.



A screenshot of the viral image, which actually dates back to mid-2016, stating that Umer Sharif is unwell

With test results expected to come in later today, Jawad remains hopeful that his father will return home and recuperate soon. “Tests were conducted in the morning today and we have been told that results will be disclosed in [Thursday] evening,” he said.

Nevertheless, here’s to hoping our beloved Umer Sharif gets well soon!

—Editing by Haseem uz Zaman

0



0





