Eleven-year-old Norwegian Prince gave everyone a glimpse of his mischievous side by dabbing during the celebrations for the King and Queen birthday.

The young prince, Sverre Magnus, was standing with his cousins and family at the Oslo’s Royal Palace when he did the dab for a split second bringing smile to his cousins’ faces during the ceremony.

The royal family was celebrating the ceremony laid on for King Harald and Queen Sonja’s 80th birthdays.

