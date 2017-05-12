Print Story
Taste history in New York's first chocolate museum

The sweet history of chocolate is assembled in New York's first chocolate museum founded by Jacques Torres – a famed pastry chef and chocolatier.

For Torres, the museum is an opportunity to share his passion with others. “I love to transfer the love that I have for chocolate and the knowledge that I have for chocolates to whoever wants to learn about it. So museum makes the perfect sense to bring a museum here around the store,” he said.

The space – located at Torres' flagship store – showcases artifacts from the Mayans and Europeans and includes interactive displays. The museum explains that chocolate was first produced as a drink 5,000 years ago by the Mayan culture and was consumed to celebrate special events.

It was only later that Europeans turned chocolate into an edible solid form.

The museum opened in March 2017 and cost between $10-15.

