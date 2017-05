KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week at an all-time historical high of 51,750 points after adding 324 points to the benchmark 100-index.

The market opened on a bullish trend which continued throughout the day. During trading hours, 340 million shares of 382 companies changed hands, of which share prices for 194 companies advanced and 165 witnessed a decline, share prices for 23 listed companies remained unchanged.

