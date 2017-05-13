This Bollywood couple has officially parted ways

Anyone who was hoping that the super stylish Bollywood couple- Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan will contemplate reconciliation, we have got a sad news for them.

The duo has been granted divorce by Bandra Family Court, just a day after they attended the Justin Bieber Purpose Tour together.

Fans of Arbaaz and Malaika were left in surprise when the couple filed for divorce last November by mutual consent, ending their 18-year marriage.

The real-life couple appeared for the final hearing two days back and then met the principal marriage counselor VS Athavale where they were granted divorce by the Family Court Judge.

The couple was given a mandatory six-month waiting period to return to court with a decision on whether or not they want to end their marriage.

However, the couple decided to head for divorce.Malaika has full custody of their son Arhaan and Arbaaz has been granted complete access to his son whenever he wants.

Although there were rumours circulating that Malaika has asked Arbaaz for alimony but the model-actress has neither asked for alimony nor property.

Malaika and Arbaaz got tied the knot on Dec 12, 1998.

