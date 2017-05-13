Will continue to battle anti-democratic forces, says Zardari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that the party will continue its battle against anti-democratic forces.

He was speaking to party leaders in Peshawar, where he arrived on Saturday for a five-day visit.

Taking at jibe at his political opponent, he remarked that Pakistan is being ruled by a 'Mughal King'. The government is taking loans but we will hold the ‘Badshah salamat’ [king] accountable, he added.

Government is making everything for three times its actual cost, he claimed.

He also said that the elections will be held in the next eight to nine months. “We want neutral and transparent elections,” he remarked, adding “we will win the next elections.”

Zardari is on a five-day visit to Peshawar during which he will meet provincial members of the party, members of the parliament, district heads and address the FATA grand jirga, informed PPP KP president Muhammad Humayun Khan while speaking to Geo News.

Khan further remarked that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also likely to visit KP.

Condolence visit

Zardari also visited the house of late Haji Adeel, who belonged to Awami National Party, for condolence.

Speaking to the media, Zardari said that ‘Haji Adeel was a great politician,” adding “I will try my best to walk in his footsteps.”

Haji Adeel had made a lot of sacrifices for Pakistan, adding that he never strayed from the path of democracy.

During the media talk, one of the journalists asked him a question pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairperson Imran Khan’s bribery allegations. Zardari shunned the reporter by saying that he has come to meet the family of Haji Adeel for condolence and people are asking him about corruption.

