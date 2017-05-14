This time won't allow rigging to take place, vows determined Zardari

KARACHI: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will not be successful in making a government again in Punjab, adding that the PPP won’t allow rigging in the next general elections.

PPP co-chairman was addressing a gathering in Peshawar.

“They have a misapprehension that they will form a government again in Punjab by introducing new trains,” mocked the former president.

He said that this time his party workers would be sitting in front of the polling booths and would leave only after receiving results.

Would go to every corner of the country to campaign this time, he said.

The former president said that the PPP wanted to ensure FATA’s inclusion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the party gave Pakhtuns their identity.

Zardari said that the NFC award was not a favour but a right of the Pakhtun nation.

“We dreamt of the CPEC for Balochistan and KP,” said the PPP co-chairman.

He also took aim at ruling party in KP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying: “Immature people cannot see that KP is up in flames.”

Zardari is on a five-day visit to Peshawar during which he is scheduled to meet provincial members of the party, members of the parliament, district heads and address the FATA grand jirga, PPP KP president Muhammad Humayun Khan had said while speaking to Geo News.

