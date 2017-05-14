Pakistan greatly values ties with Vietnam: PM Nawaz

BEIJING: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan considered Vietnam as an important country of the region and desires to maintain an economic and political relationship with it.

In a meeting with President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang on the sidelines of Belt and Road Forum, the Prime Minister stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen and explore their business and investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the bilateral political consultation and working of Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Trade Commission between the two countries.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Vietnam had been supporting each other at international fora on important issues.

The Prime Minister invited the Vietnamese President to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

