I would have finished in Australia, but my wife motivated me to continue, Misbah

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most successful cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq wrapped up his splendid Test career on Sunday with a memorable win against West Indies, Pakistan’s first ever series win in the Caribbean Islands.

Misbah ended his career as Pakistan’s most successful Test skipper, leading Pakistan to 26 Test wins, most by any Pakistani captain. Also, he led Pakistan to 11 series victories, most by any Asian captain. He’s also the first Asian captain to win three Test matches in West Indies.

“There's nothing better than that. Whatever success I had through my career, I couldn't have asked for a better finish,” said an ecstatic Misbah after Pakistan’s 101 runs win at Dominica following a nail-biting and thrilling encounter.

The 42-year-old batsman, who scored 5222 runs at the average of 46.62 in 132 innings of 75 Tests gave credit to his family, specially his wife for motivating him to continue playing after he was down following a poor show in Australia.

“I would like to thank my mother, sisters, family and wife. It was only for her, I would have finished in Australia but she felt I could go on,” said Misbah while praising his wife Uzma.

Misbah added that he enjoyed playing alongside Younis Khan throughout his career.

“Special thanks to Younis, and very best of luck in his future life. It was a very fine journey with him in the middle, sharing a lot of partnerships, and I loved every moment of that,” he said of playing with Younis.

“In the history books, my name will come with him and he's a legend. He's a top performer for Pakistan: 34 centuries, 10,000 runs, broke a lot of records. I had 15 hundred (run) partnerships with him and that's something special to me,” Misbah added.

