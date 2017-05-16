Print Story
Is Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran the new Queen?

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Photo: courtesy Simran

The teaser for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran was released recently and it seems all too familiar.

The minute-long teaser predominantly features Kangana donning different avatars from a simple maid look to a punk rocker with red hair. Kangana’s performance seems reminiscent of her roles in blockbusters movies such as Tanu Weds Manu and Queen.

The teaser has been crafted in a way that it reveals no major plot nor are there any dialogues.

Interestingly, the teaser also reminds the viewers of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amélie.

Director Hansal Mehta treated fans to a pleasant surprise and gave them many reasons to smile as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Simran.

 

Earlier, the director had shared the first look of the movie on social media.

