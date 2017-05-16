Is Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran the new Queen?

The teaser for Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran was released recently and it seems all too familiar.

The minute-long teaser predominantly features Kangana donning different avatars from a simple maid look to a punk rocker with red hair. Kangana’s performance seems reminiscent of her roles in blockbusters movies such as Tanu Weds Manu and Queen.

The teaser has been crafted in a way that it reveals no major plot nor are there any dialogues.

Interestingly, the teaser also reminds the viewers of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amélie.

Director Hansal Mehta treated fans to a pleasant surprise and gave them many reasons to smile as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Simran.

It's Monday and she will give you many reasons to smile. Here is the #Simran teaser. #SmileWithSimran #Simran https://t.co/yD5oyv4IXp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 15, 2017

Earlier, the director had shared the first look of the movie on social media.

Here we are - The First poster of #Simran... with #KanganaRanaut as Praful Patel aka Simran. pic.twitter.com/2GdvpxeMTs — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 15, 2017

