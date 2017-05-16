CM Sindh urges students to appear for exams earnestly

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday he is pleased that students are appearing for their examinations earnestly and not resorting to cheating.

“You will realise the importance of studying earnestly later in your life,” he said during a visit to city’s two colleges, PECHS Boys College and DJ Science Government College.

He also spoke to the students regarding their problems and preparations for the examinations. He told the students that he is an alumnus of DG Science College.

The issue of cheating has become a serious concern for the province’s education board as about 15 board papers were leaked in the annual examinations of 2017. The Sindh government took action and imposed Section 144 to curb cheating.

So far, CTD officials have probed more than 50 people over the cheating issue. They have questioned the inter board as to what measures it had taken to stop the leaking of papers or action taken against those involved. Sources said the CTD would start arresting the accused once the inter board replies and the government gives them permission to do so.

