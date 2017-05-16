ATC orders DG Rangers to arrest MQM-P's Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC), on Tuesday, ordered Director General Rangers to arrest and present Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - Pakistan leader, Farooq Sattar and others in court till May 31.

The court issued orders to DG Rangers, Muhammad Saeed, to present MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, and other on-the-run accused in the incendiary speech case that involved attacking media houses in Karachi.

The directives were issued today after the police failed to arrest and present the accused in court.

The self-exiled MQM leader, in his speech to participants of a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club on August 22, had incited party workers to take to the streets, ransack media houses and vandalise property.

At least one person died and eight others were injured in the ensuing violence.

On May 4, the Sindh High Court approved the bail of 10 accused, including MQM leader Gulfaraz Khattak, in the incendiary speech case.

The court ordered the defendants to submit Rs 200,000 each as bail bond.

The special public prosecutor stated that the accused individuals attacked media houses following the vitriolic speech by the MQM founder.

