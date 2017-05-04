SHC approves bail of 10 accused in MQM founder incendiary speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court, on Thursday, approved the bail of 10 accused individuals including MQM leader Gulfaraz Khatakk involved in the case pertaining an incendiary speech by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder.

The court ordered the defendants to submit Rs 200,000 each as bail bond.

The special public prosecutor stated that the accused individuals attacked media houses following the vitriolic speech by the MQM founder.

The self-exiled MQM leader, in speech to participants of a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club on August 22, had incited party workers to take to the streets, ransack media houses and vandalise property.

At least one person died and eight others were injured in the ensuing violence.

On April 1, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable warrants for MQM founder, Farooq Sattar, and MQM leaders including Khushbakht Shujaat, Junaid Lakhani, and Amin Ul Haqq.

The court heard one of the 27 cases against the MQM founder's incendiary Aug 22 speech.

The accused including Mehfooz Yar Khan, Qamar Mansoor, Sathi Ishaq, Amjadullah were presented in court. However, the verdict was not announced due to the judge's absence.

Hearing of the case registered in Azizabad police station was postponed until April 7.

