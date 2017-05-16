Priyanka Chopra to shoot a desi song with The Rock?

If you're a Bollywood fan and WWE buff then this is definitely for you.

Bollywood beauty and Fashion star Priyanka Chopra who is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch is also up with something that you can't miss.

The stunning actress was recently promoting her film Baywatch and also unveiled the new trailer too.

While everybody encouraged Priyanka, people were also quite disappointed as the stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron couldn't come to India for the promotions of the film.



But, shred away the disappointment as PeeCee has got something amazing to do with The Rock.

According to Indian media, the Don star will be releasing a special promo of Baywatch in Hindi with Dwayne.

As per Indian media, "They are also contemplating including a desi song to go with the promo, but haven't been able to zero in on one. Fans can expect the video clip to release later this week."

When Priyanka was asked about the news, her spokesperson confirmed it without revealing much of the details.

Isn't it exciting?

Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon and the film is slated to release on May 25, 2017, in the US and June 2, 2017, in India.







0



0





