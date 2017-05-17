Karachi suffers major power breakdown

KARACHI: Around one-third of the metropolis was devoid of electricity on the night of Tuesday-Wednesday as more than 11 grid stations stopped working after a transmission line tripped at Hub.

According to reports, a number of localities, mostly in District Central, did not have power for several hours while some are still without electricity. The most affected areas were reported to be Malir Halt, Rifa-e-Aam, Alfalah Society, Gulshan-e-Rafi ,Saudagaran Society, Shah Faisal Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad and Model Colony.

According to K-Electric spokespersons, electricity has been restored in most of the affected areas in the city.

Some days ago, the city had again experienced load-shedding and power breakdowns after K-Electric — the city's sole power utility — said low gas pressure and other issues at the Bin Qasim power plant affected supply.

On April 2, the metropolis faced the same issue as power cuts in different areas left many people without electricity bringing daily activities to a standstill.

The blackout occurred in Defence Housing Authority's phases I, II and VII along with II Chundrigar Road and Burnes Road. The residents of Saddar and Sultanabad also said that they were experiencing power cuts.

Moreover, FC Area, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Karimabad, Moosa Colony, Malir, Korangi, New Karachi, FB Area also experienced blackouts. According to K-Electric, the issue occurred after a technical fault affected grid stations in different areas of the port city.

0



0





