Filed review application on transporters’ strike: CM Sindh

SEHWAN: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that a review application has been filed in the court pertaining to goods transporters’ strike in the city.

“We are sympathetic to the problems of goods transporters,” he remarked while speaking to the media during a trip to Sehwan

The development comes as the goods transporters strike entered its 10th day on Wednesday. The movement of ships has been temporarily closed as there is no more space at ports to hold more containers.

The goods transporters have refused to carry goods from the ports to the markets, the containers stand full at Karachi International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal.

Fears emerged that there will be shortage of imported goods in the domestic market.

Transactions worth Rs214 billion could not occur due to transporters’ strike, according to Chairman Pakistan Apparel.

Transporters had entered into a strike to protest heavy vehicles being barred from moving inside the city, due to which goods worth millions of rupees sit immobile in warehouses.

CM takes a jibe at PSP

On Pak Sarzameen Party protest, CM Sindh said that “everyone has the right to protest. Sindh government has given everyone the right to protest. They [PSP] has succeeded in getting NOC of certain places.”

When asked if cases will be registered against the PSP politicians, he took a jibe at the party leaders and said “no cases were registered. They [PSP leadership] are already booked in plenty of other cases.”

On Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs, he said “we have tried to improve the arrangements for the Urs.” About two million people have come to the shrine this year, he claimed.

Speaking about his trip to China, he said that he met many Chinese officials and other senior executives. He remarked that with their help, the government is trying its best to start the Karachi Circular Railway project this year.

He also reiterated his stance on load-shedding and pointed out that it is unfair that 20-hour load-shedding is being held in the province. We want people to have complete access to water, electricity and gas. “They are the basic rights of people. Gas is our constitutional right.”

He also claimed that government is trying to best to solve the electricity and water crises in Sindh.

