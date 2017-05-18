One killed, nine apprehended in police operations in Karachi

KARACHI: One suspect was killed, 10 taken into custody and at least nine arrested during different police operations in the metropolis.

The police shot dead an assailant, identified as Hussain Zikri, during exchange of fire in the area of Baghdadi of Lyari. Moreover, three suspects managed to escape.

According to police, the suspects belonged to Ghaffar Zikri group. All four suspects were wanted for different cases of murder and street crime.

During operations in various areas of Karachi, including Jamshed Quarter, Baloch Para and Jahangir Road; nine suspects were arrested, while the police took 10 other suspects into custody for further interrogation. The areas were cordoned off during the operations.

According to SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, around six dacoits were arrested during targeted operations in PIB Colony. The suspects have been identified as Sarwar, Sameer, Arif, Abdul Razzaq, Javed and Abdul Waseh.

Pistols and machine guns were also seized from the suspects’ possession.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested during a crackdown in Orangi and Pakistan Bazaar, according to SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch. Weapons and contrabands were seized from them, he added.

The suspects have been identified as Raza, Imitiaz and Azhar.

Cases have been registered while further investigation is under way.

0



0





