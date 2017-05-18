Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death

The death of Veteran actress Reema Lagoo has left everyone in shock.
Bollywood's favourite screen mom died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital according to family sources.
While the death of Reema Lagoo is still unbelievable, prominent B-town celebs have also expressed their condolences on social media.
RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017
T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017
Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017
RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017
Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017
Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017
Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017
Always kind, funny and loving.
Saddened.
RIP #ReemaLagoo
Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2017
Reema’s former co-star Alok Nath has also mourned her death.
Alok stated that this is a horrible news and he is very sad.
Reema Lagoo's funeral will be held later in the day.