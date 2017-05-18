Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death

Related Stories Bollywood's cutest mommy Reema Lagoo passes away

The death of Veteran actress Reema Lagoo has left everyone in shock.

Bollywood's favourite screen mom died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital according to family sources.

While the death of Reema Lagoo is still unbelievable, prominent B-town celebs have also expressed their condolences on social media.

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017

Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.

Always kind, funny and loving.

Saddened.

RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2017

Reema’s former co-star Alok Nath has also mourned her death.

Alok stated that this is a horrible news and he is very sad.

Reema Lagoo's funeral will be held later in the day.

0



0





