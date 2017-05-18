Print Story
X

Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death

Related Stories

The death of Veteran actress Reema Lagoo has left everyone in shock. 

Bollywood's favourite screen mom died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital according to family sources.

While the death of Reema Lagoo is still unbelievable, prominent B-town celebs have also expressed their condolences on social media.

Reema’s former co-star Alok Nath has also mourned her death.

Alok stated that this is a horrible news and he is very sad.

Reema Lagoo's funeral will be held later in the day.

 

Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 18, 2017 and was last updated on May 18, 2017. This news story is related to Alok Nath, Bollywood, Celebrities, Entertainment, Geo Entertainment, Reema Lagoo, Twitter. Permanent link to the news story "Bollywood celebrities mourn Reema Lagoo's death" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142289-Bollywood-celebrities-mourn-Reema-Lagoos-death.

GEO TV NETWORK