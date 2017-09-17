At least one dead as oil tanker catches fire in Kot Addu

KOT ADDU: At least one person was killed and several injured as an oil tanker caught fire near the Kot Addu Power Company in Muzaffargarh.

Police officials said the incident occurred during welding of a tanker, which had oil stored in it. As the fire spread, it consumed several shops located close by, according to rescue officials.

Three fire tenders and several water tankers are busy dousing the flames.

Police said two injured have been transferred to Multan's Nishtar Hospital.