world
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

PARIS: Passengers were evacuated from a British Airways plane at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday morning “for a security reason”, an airport official said.

Flight BA303 was due to take off and fly to London’s Heathrow airport when the plane was evacuated, the official said.

“The incident is being dealt with,” the official added, without going into further detail.

The plane was surrounded by police and fire vehicles after passengers were informed shortly before take off that a "direct threat" had been made against the airport, according to The Independent.

A passenger, James Anderson, stated on Twitter that armed police searched all passengers on the flight, and fire crews also attended the scene. 

All passengers have since been given the all clear and have been assured they will be able to board another flight later today.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."

Later, police said a security alert on the plane was a false alarm.

Comments

