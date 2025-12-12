Dubai launches service to check travel bans and legal cases

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: A new service has been introduced by the Dubai Police allowing residents to check their legal status online, offering a streamlined way to access information about potential legal cases, police reports, or travel bans.

The "Circulars and Travel Ban" service, available through the Dubai Police smartphone app or website, enables users to quickly determine whether they are involved in any financial or criminal cases, or if any travel restrictions have been imposed.

The service is free of charge and requires only the entry of an Emirates ID number to retrieve legal information.

The officials stated the platform is designed to be user-friendly, reducing the need for residents to visit police stations, courts, or government offices.

The initiative is part of Dubai Police's efforts to modernise and enhance public services.

By providing easy access to legal information, the service aims to help residents avoid potential legal complications and address issues promptly, saving both time and effort, according to officials.

The enhanced version of the enquiry service, as per the police, "replaces the traditional approach of visiting several entities with a seamless digital model that puts convenience and time at the centre".