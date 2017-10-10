Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 10 2017
REUTERS

US envoy to Turkey says duration of visa services suspension depends on talks

REUTERS

Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

US, Turkey suspend visa services in fallout. Image: Reuters Video screengrab

ISTANBUL: The US ambassador to Turkey said on Monday the duration of a suspension in visa services in Turkey would depend on talks between the two governments regarding the detention of Turkish staff at the US embassy.

In a written statement, Ambassador John Bass said the length of the suspension would also depend on “the Turkish government’s commitment to protecting our facilities and personnel here in Turkey”, noting it was not a visa ban on Turkish citizens.

Bass said the embassy had been unable to learn the reasons for the arrest of a Turkish staff member last week and or what evidence exists against the employee.

