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Trump says he will not attend son Donald Trump Jr's wedding

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington during this important period of time," says US president
By
Reuters
|

Published May 23, 2026

US President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 3, 2026. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 3, 2026. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he won't be attending the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson because he has to stay in Washington for government business.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Junior, and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, DC, at the White House during this important period of time," the post continued.

Trump says he will not attend son Donald Trump Jrs wedding

The wedding is taking place this weekend on a small island in the Bahamas, CNN reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the plans. A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr wanted his father to attend, but that it was going to be a "small private affair."

Trump said then he would try to make the wedding but the timing was bad for him.

"I have a thing called Iran and other things," Trump said on Thursday.

The Trump administration is currently engaged in diplomatic talks mediated by Pakistan aimed at securing a deal to end the war with Iran the US and Israel began on February 28 which has roiled the global economy.

This is the third time Donald Trump Jr has been engaged. He was previously married to Vanessa, a former model and actress, for 12 years and the couple has five children together. Vanessa filed for a divorce in 2018. He was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a US television personality, until they separated in 2024.

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