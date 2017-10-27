Kashmiris observe Black Day to mark illegal Indian occupation

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Black Day today to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and to reiterate their pledge to continue the liberation struggle till complete success.



A complete shutdown is being observed in Occupied Kashmir and rallies are being taken out in world capitals.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and other pro-freedom organizations. In Muzaffarabad, main protest demonstration will be held at District Complex followed by a protest rally.

PM Abbasi condemns Indian aggression

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces used pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiri people.

Chairing a meeting of the Kashmir Council on Thursday, the prime minister said Pakistan expressed solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren and had always extended moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmir cause was a heroic struggle which would be remembered for times to come. Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir at every forum, he added.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment and support for the development of Kashmir.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had allocated an unprecedented amount of resources for the development of Kashmir.

“We need to prove with our actions that we are focused on the development and welfare of the Kashmiri brethren,” the prime minister remarked and directed for holding the sessions of Kashmir Council regularly.

During the meeting, the Kashmir Council offered special prayers for the martyrs of the Kashmir cause.

The Council members highly appreciated the prime minister for effectively presenting the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly this year.

Indian atrocities can't deter struggle for self-determination: Major Gen Asif Ghafoor

The official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet condemned the ceasefire violations across Line of Control.

The spokesperson added that the Indian state's atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir cant't deter their indeginious struggle for self determination.

UN resolutions-based Kashmir settlement only pathway to South Asia peace: Ambassador Lodhi

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support to Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was the “only pathway for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.”

“The people of Pakistan are resolute in their abiding commitment and steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” Ambassador Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir.

“Every day of brutal Indian occupation is a black day,” she said.

“The story of Kashmir has been an unremitting tale of pain and suffering, for generations of Kashmiri men, women and children,” the Pakistani envoy said. “For the last seventy years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have waited for fulfillment of the solemn pledge made to them by several UN Security Council resolutions to exercise their right to self-determination.”

Kashmir conflict

On October 27, 1947 Indian troops landed in Srinagar and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total disregard to the partition plan of the subcontinent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo will be leading anti-India protests in Srinagar today.

Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Muhammad Farooq Rehami, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Abdullah Tari and Nahida Nasreen in their statements termed the 27th October 1947 as the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.