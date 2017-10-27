Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
Web Desk

Kohli overtakes Messi in Forbes’ list of most valuable athletes

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

India skipper Virat Kohli ahead of Messi as among the most valuable athletes

India captain Virat Kohli has shot past Barcelona star Lionel Messi in Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable athletes.

According to Forbes, the 28-year-old cricketer is ranked seventh in the list with a brand value of $14.5 million, which puts him ahead of Messi who is at ninth ($13.5 million), golfer Rory McIlroy and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Barca star Lionel Messi ranked at ninth 

Tennis great Roger Federer tops the list with a brand value of $37.2 million, followed by basketball star LeBron James ($33.4 million) and sprint champion Usain Bolt ($27 million).

Roger Federer tops the Forbes list of world's most valuable athletes 

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo sits at fourth ($21.5 million), golfer Philip Mickelson ($19.6 million) at fifth and Tiger Woods ($16.6 million) at sixth.

The Forbes ‘World's Most Valuable Sports Brands 2017’ list assesses the ‘brand value’ of athletes by calculating their earnings – excluding salary and bonus fees from their sport – and all investment income.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

 Updated an hour ago
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

 Updated 2 hours ago
Faheem becomes first Pakistani to achieve T20I hat-trick

Faheem becomes first Pakistani to achieve T20I hat-trick

 Updated 11 hours ago
Shadab stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in nail-biting finish

Shadab stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in nail-biting finish

 Updated 9 hours ago
Top-ranked Halep crashes out of WTA Finals

Top-ranked Halep crashes out of WTA Finals

 Updated 15 hours ago
PCB awaits final word from West Indies on proposed tour

PCB awaits final word from West Indies on proposed tour

 Updated 15 hours ago
Ireland announces dates for inaugural Test with Pakistan

Ireland announces dates for inaugural Test with Pakistan

 Updated 15 hours ago
Major blow for Tottenham as Harry Kane is ruled out for Manchester United clash

Major blow for Tottenham as Harry Kane is ruled out for Manchester United clash

 Updated 17 hours ago
Sri Lankan team visit a defining moment in Pakistan cricket: Yousuf

Sri Lankan team visit a defining moment in Pakistan cricket: Yousuf

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement