Major blow for Tottenham as Harry Kane is ruled out for Manchester United clash

Tottenham have confirmed that their top scorer, Harry Kane, will miss the club’s Premier League match against Manchester United due to a hamstring strain.

The English striker sustained an injury in their 4-1 win against Liverpool. Kane's participation could also be in doubt against Real Madrid, which could determine which club will finish top of the group.

Kane has been in red-hot form leading the top scorer chart for Premier League this season, scoring eight in the Premier League and 13 in all competitions.

Though Tottenham shouldn’t lose all hope, last season Spurs did not lose a single game without Kane, managing to win five and draw three.

Spurs are sitting third in the Premier League table and find themselves level with Man Utd on points ahead of the weekend's clash, though they trail Jose Mourinho's side on goal difference.

Kane has been a regular starter for Spurs this season, both domestically and in Europe, only missing a couple of matches including the 3-2 loss to West Ham in midweek.