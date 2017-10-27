Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
Web Desk

Major blow for Tottenham as Harry Kane is ruled out for Manchester United clash

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

Tottenham have confirmed that their top scorer, Harry Kane, will miss the club’s Premier League match against Manchester United due to a hamstring strain.

The English striker sustained an injury in their 4-1 win against Liverpool. Kane's participation could also be in doubt against Real Madrid, which could determine which club will finish top of the group.

Kane has been in red-hot form leading the top scorer chart for Premier League this season, scoring eight in the Premier League and 13 in all competitions.

Though Tottenham shouldn’t lose all hope, last season Spurs did not lose a single game without Kane, managing to win five and draw three.

Spurs are sitting third in the Premier League table and find themselves level with Man Utd on points ahead of the weekend's clash, though they trail Jose Mourinho's side on goal difference.

Kane has been a regular starter for Spurs this season, both domestically and in Europe, only missing a couple of matches including the 3-2 loss to West Ham in midweek.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals

 Updated an hour ago
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

 Updated 2 hours ago
Faheem becomes first Pakistani to achieve T20I hat-trick

Faheem becomes first Pakistani to achieve T20I hat-trick

 Updated 11 hours ago
Shadab stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in nail-biting finish

Shadab stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in nail-biting finish

 Updated 9 hours ago
Top-ranked Halep crashes out of WTA Finals

Top-ranked Halep crashes out of WTA Finals

 Updated 15 hours ago
PCB awaits final word from West Indies on proposed tour

PCB awaits final word from West Indies on proposed tour

 Updated 15 hours ago
Ireland announces dates for inaugural Test with Pakistan

Ireland announces dates for inaugural Test with Pakistan

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sri Lankan team visit a defining moment in Pakistan cricket: Yousuf

Sri Lankan team visit a defining moment in Pakistan cricket: Yousuf

 Updated 18 hours ago
Pakistan seek series-clinching win in second T20I tonight

Pakistan seek series-clinching win in second T20I tonight

Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement