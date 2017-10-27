Nawaz asks PM Abbasi to investigate attack on Ahmad Noorani

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif called the incumbent premier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, after the attack on journalist Ahmad Noorani on Friday and said the incident should be thoroughly investigated and the accused be brought to justice.

A statement issued regarding the matter quoted Nawaz as saying that the incident was not only an attack on a journalist but also on independent journalism on the whole.

Although many journalists have been assaulted in the past, he added, truth cannot be suppressed by attacking the ones who are impartial and courageous.

Noorani was assaulted by unidentified attackers on Islamabad’s Khayaban-e-Suharwardy road on Friday.

His car was stopped by three men travelling on a motorcycle near Zero Point Interchange while he was on his way home in Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

The three men got down from their unmarked motorcycle after chasing down Noorani's case while another three, who were standing where the car was stopped with another unmarked motorcycle, joined in and severely beat up Noorani and his driver with iron rods after throwing out the keys from the ignition.

The attackers sped away on the two bikes, with no licence plates, towards Zero Point after onlookers began gathering at the site and traffic started coming to a halt on the busy road.