Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
Awais Yousafzai

Charges different in all references, rules accountability court on Nawaz's plea

By
Awais Yousafzai

Friday Nov 10, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The detailed court order dismissing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's petition seeking to club the three corruption references against him into one was released on Friday. 

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir released the nine-page order, which had earlier been delivered verbally during the hearing on November 8. 

Nawaz, along with his family members, is facing three corruption references — Avenfield properties case, Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment case, and Flagship Investment Ltd — filed by the National Accountability Bureau after his disqualification by the Supreme Court in July. 

In the order, the court ruled that the three references comprise different charges, as opposed to the petitioner's claim that the accusations are the same. 

Moreover, the judge stated in his ruling that only two witnesses are common among the three references, denying another assertion by Nawaz in his petition. 

The judge also remarked that the petitioner wanted to make things easier for himself by getting the three references clubbed. 

Nawaz Sharif’s plea to club references dismissed; former PM indicted in person

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption references filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's judgment in the Panama Papers case

At the last hearing on November 8, the court had announced its decision dismissing Nawaz's plea seeking the clubbing of the three references.

A day earlier, the judge had reserved his decision on the plea, which had earlier been rejected by the court but was re-heard on the order of the Islamabad High Court.

Nawaz and his two sons, Hussain and Hasan, are nominated in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and her husband are only accused in one. 

Nawaz's sons, who live outside the country and run businesses, have not appeared in court for a single hearing since the trial began in September. 

They will soon be declared proclaimed offenders after failing to appear in court despite issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants. 

The next hearing of the case against Nawaz, Maryam and MNA Capt (retd) Safdar is on November 15. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Updated 16 minutes ago
MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM