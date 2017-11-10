Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Passengers stranded at Lahore Airport as smog delays 70 flights

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

LAHORE: Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport as nearly 70 international and domestic flights were grounded due to heavy smog, Geo News reported on Friday.

Pictures of the airport showed long queues of passengers at the boarding and immigration counters.

The concerned authorities have recommended the passengers to inquire about their flight schedule before leaving home for the airport.

Meanwhile, many areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to remain enveloped in smog, leading to the suspension of traffic at sections of the Motorway.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM