Passengers stranded at Lahore Airport as smog delays 70 flights

LAHORE: Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport as nearly 70 international and domestic flights were grounded due to heavy smog, Geo News reported on Friday.



Pictures of the airport showed long queues of passengers at the boarding and immigration counters.

The concerned authorities have recommended the passengers to inquire about their flight schedule before leaving home for the airport.

Meanwhile, many areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to remain enveloped in smog, leading to the suspension of traffic at sections of the Motorway.