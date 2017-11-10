Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Mumtaz Bhutto merges party with PTI

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

KARACHI: The Sindh National Front, led by Mumtaz Bhutto, has decided to merge with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced in a meeting between Bhutto and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday. 

Bhutto, a former chief minister of Sindh, allied with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz prior to the 2013 general elections but parted ways after differences with the party in 2014. 

Welcoming the development, Qureshi said the PTI’s message has spread across Sindh, adding that the people of the province have participated extensively in the PTI’s recent rallies in Sindh.

He claimed that several political heavyweights are set to join the PTI in Sindh. 

Talking to the media, the PTI leader called for the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is presently in London for medical treatment and facing a corruption case. Qureshi claimed that the minister’s doctors have said Dar cannot stand for more than four minutes, adding that his worries will increase now as the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case will be reopened.

Talking about the recent back-and-forth between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party, Qureshi said whatever happened the good thing is that the MQM founder has been rejected by both the parties. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Attempts to bring back Musharraf in political scene to fail badly: Rafique

Attempts to bring back Musharraf in political scene to fail badly: Rafique

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM