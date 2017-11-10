Mumtaz Bhutto merges party with PTI

KARACHI: The Sindh National Front, led by Mumtaz Bhutto, has decided to merge with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This was announced in a meeting between Bhutto and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday.

Bhutto, a former chief minister of Sindh, allied with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz prior to the 2013 general elections but parted ways after differences with the party in 2014.

Welcoming the development, Qureshi said the PTI’s message has spread across Sindh, adding that the people of the province have participated extensively in the PTI’s recent rallies in Sindh.

He claimed that several political heavyweights are set to join the PTI in Sindh.

Talking to the media, the PTI leader called for the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is presently in London for medical treatment and facing a corruption case. Qureshi claimed that the minister’s doctors have said Dar cannot stand for more than four minutes, adding that his worries will increase now as the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case will be reopened.

Talking about the recent back-and-forth between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party, Qureshi said whatever happened the good thing is that the MQM founder has been rejected by both the parties.