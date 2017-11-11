Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
Waqar Satti

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

By
Waqar Satti

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Noor Alam Khan at the latter’s residence Saturday.

Nadeem Afzal, who was serving as the secretary general of PPP Punjab chapter, resigned from his position on October 20. The PPP leader said he resigned from the post as his brother Waseem Afzal joined the party’s political rival, PTI.

However, Nadeem Afzal said he was not leaving the party and would continue to work for it.

A few days after resigning, Nadeem Afzal said they could not mobile PPP in Punjab the way they were supposed to. While speaking on Geo News’ show Jirga, the PPP leader said it was a failure on their part that they were unable to run PPP in Punjab the way they should have.

Couldn't mobilise PPP in Punjab, admits Chan

The statement comes days after Chan resigned as PPP Punjab secretary general

The party leader also mentioned Waseem Afzal’s defection from PPP to PTI, saying how he would stop others if failed to get his own brother to stay in the party.

Sources had said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not accept Nadeem Afzal’s resignation and asked him to continue working on the post. Later, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari summoned Nadeem Afzal to Lahore. 

