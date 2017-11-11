Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 11 2017
GEO NEWS

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

GEO NEWS

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

LAHORE/MULTAN: Dozens of domestic and international flights were delayed in Lahore and Multan as smog continues to affect the daily lives of the cities’ residents.

A number of passengers crowded the airports as over 60 flights were cancelled coming to and from the provincial capital.

Multan was also blanketed by fog, forcing the delay of five flights to and from the city, including Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Doha and others

According to the Met office, the weather will go back to normal after rain in the province.

Dense smog persisted in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday morning, however, the sky is likely to be cleared as the met department has forecasted rain in both the provinces.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday as nearly 70 international and domestic flights were grounded due to heavy smog, Geo News reported on Friday.

