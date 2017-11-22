Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
REUTERS

Lebanon's Hariri lands in Cyprus, meets its president

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri arrived in Cyprus for a meeting with its president on Tuesday, Hariri said on his Twitter feed, ahead of his expected return to Beirut to take part in independence day celebrations on Wednesday.

Hariri is expected to return to Lebanon in the coming hours, his first trip home since his sudden resignation as prime minister on Nov. 4 plunged the country into political crisis.

“It was a 45-minute meeting which was requested earlier today through diplomatic channels,” Cypriot government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told Reuters of the meeting between Hariri and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

“We, and he, desire to see stability in Lebanon. He is leaving as we speak,” he added.

Advertisement

More From World:

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

 Updated 3 hours ago
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

 Updated 8 hours ago
Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

 Updated 9 hours ago
France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

 Updated 9 hours ago
WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

 Updated 9 hours ago
US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

 Updated 10 hours ago
Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM